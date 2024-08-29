Shower Shelf for Walk-in Shower Wall Black 80 cm Aluminium

The shower shelf for walk-in shower wall allows you can keep your bathroom organised and clean, making it an essential part of your bathroom. Durable material: Aluminium alloy is lightweight and strong. It's resistant to corrosion with a self-protecting oxide layer. Practical function: The hand towel holder is a great choice to place your bathroom items such as towels, shampoo, conditioner, facial cleansers and other skin care products. Minimalist design: The clean lines and a simple look make the towel hanger blend into your bathroom perfectly. Note: Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Aluminium alloy . Dimensions: 80 x 15.5 x 3 cm (L x W x H) . With zinc alloy connector . Suitable for 6mm/8mm/10mm glass . Bearing weight capacity: Over 5kg . Can be matched with following SKUs of the walk-in shower walls: 145674; 145679; 145684; 145689; 149148; 149152; 150752; 151872; 151876; 151880; 151884; 151889