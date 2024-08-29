Storage Rack over Washing Machine Cream 87x55x90.5 cm Iron

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This storage rack over washing machine is definitely a perfect solution to create extra storage spaces for an overcrowded bathroom or laundry room. Sturdy structure: The iron frames of the laundry room rack ensure sturdiness and stability. Space saver: The storage shelf utilises the unused space above and beside the washing machine, creating multiple extra storage spaces where you can store detergent, washing powder, shampoo, bath gel, etc. Eye-catching design: Made of iron and non-woven fabric, the washing machine shelf features a simple yet stylish design, which can easily blend into your decor. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Important information - Colour: Cream . Material: Iron, non-woven fabric (100% polyester) . Dimensions: 87 x 55 x 90.5 cm (L x W x H) . Tube diameter: 16 mm . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

This storage rack over washing machine is definitely a perfect solution to create extra storage spaces for an overcrowded bathroom or laundry room. Sturdy structure: The iron frames of the laundry room rack ensure sturdiness and stability. Space saver: The storage shelf utilises the unused space above and beside the washing machine, creating multiple extra storage spaces where you can store detergent, washing powder, shampoo, bath gel, etc. Eye-catching design: Made of iron and non-woven fabric, the washing machine shelf features a simple yet stylish design, which can easily blend into your decor. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Important information - Colour: Cream . Material: Iron, non-woven fabric (100% polyester) . Dimensions: 87 x 55 x 90.5 cm (L x W x H) . Tube diameter: 16 mm . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.