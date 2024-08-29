Marketplace.
image 1 of Tiger 2 Arm Towel Rail "Bold" Matt Black
image 1 of Tiger 2 Arm Towel Rail "Bold" Matt Blackimage 2 of Tiger 2 Arm Towel Rail "Bold" Matt Blackimage 3 of Tiger 2 Arm Towel Rail "Bold" Matt Blackimage 4 of Tiger 2 Arm Towel Rail "Bold" Matt Blackimage 5 of Tiger 2 Arm Towel Rail "Bold" Matt Black

Tiger 2 Arm Towel Rail "Bold" Matt Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£95.99

£95.99/each

Tiger 2 Arm Towel Rail "Bold" Matt Black
This easy-to-mount 2 arm towel rail Bold from Tiger features two arms, each of which can carry one regular-sized towel. This functional towel holder can be mounted easily at any desired position on the wall so that you can hang towels within easy reach. Additionally, the product is attached to a wall plate, meaning that the mounting hardware (included) is concealed for a stylish look. Important information - Colour: Matt black . Material: Stainless steel . Dimensions: 2.5 x 9.7 x 46.2 cm . Swing arms for optimal use . Concealed fittings: no visible mounting hardware . Can be mounted with screws . Easy to install . Delivery includes: mounting materials

View all Bathroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here