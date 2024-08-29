Bathroom Shelf 3-Tier Wall-mounted 60x15x54 cm Bamboo

This bathroom shelf allows you to maximise your space in the bathroom, laundry room, balcony, etc. Durable material: Bamboo is known for its flexibility and hardness. Bamboo furniture is a good option when you want sturdy furniture made from natural materials. In addition, the varnish treatment can prevent scratches on storage organiser and also waterproof the wood. Ample storage: The shower shelf has 3 shelves, providing ample storage space for things like towels and hygiene products. Wall-mounted design: The floating shelf can be wall-mounted. That way, you can maximise your floor space and keep the area clean. Good to know:Screws and plugs for inside the wall are not included. We advise to find and use screws and plugs suitable specifically for your walls. If you're not sure, you can consult with a professional. Please read and follow each step of the instructions. Important information - Material: Bamboo with transparent varnish . Dimensions: 60 x 15 x 54 cm (L x W x H) . Max. load capacity: 5 kg . 3 shelves . Assembly required: Yes