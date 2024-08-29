Tiger Towel Rail "Bold" Matt Black

This easy-to-mount towel rail Bold from Tiger features a single wide rail on which to hang towels for the bathroom and toilet. This functional towel holder can be mounted easily at any desired position on the wall so that you can hang towels within easy reach. The product is attached to a wall plate, meaning that the mounting hardware (included) is concealed for a stylish look. The towel rack can also be mounted using TigerFix type 2, a patented adhesive system that allows you to quickly and easily mount accessories to a smooth, hard surface. Drilling is not necessary and the accessories can be removed easily without leaving any residue on the mounting surface. Please note that the TigerFix 2 is sold separately. Important information - Colour: Matt black . Material: Stainless steel . Dimensions: 60 x 3.9 x 8.3 cm . Concealed fittings: no visible mounting hardware . Can be mounted with screws or using TigerFix type 2 (no need for holes drilling) . Easy to install . Delivery includes: mounting materials