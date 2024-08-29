2-Tier Storage Rack over Toilet Grey 53.5x28x143 cm Iron

This 2-tier storage rack over toilet is definitely a perfect solution to create extra storage spaces for an overcrowded bathroom. Sturdy structure: The iron frames of the toilet rack ensure sturdiness and stability. Bathroom space saver: The storage shelf utilises the unused space above the toilet, creating multiple extra storage spaces where you can store detergent, washing powder, shampoo, bath gel, etc. Eye-catching design: Made of iron and non-woven fabric, the bathroom organiser features a simple yet stylish design, which can easily blend into your decor. Great organiser: It will easily help your overcrowded bathroom or laundry room to be neatly organised. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Iron, non-woven fabric (100% polyester) . Dimensions: 53.5 x 28 x 143 cm (L x W x H) . Tube diameter: 16 mm . Max. load capacity (total): 10 kg . Max. load capacity per shelf: 5 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here