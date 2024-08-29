Marketplace.
image 1 of 2-Tier Storage Rack over Washing Machine Grey 69x28x143 cm Iron
image 1 of 2-Tier Storage Rack over Washing Machine Grey 69x28x143 cm Ironimage 2 of 2-Tier Storage Rack over Washing Machine Grey 69x28x143 cm Ironimage 3 of 2-Tier Storage Rack over Washing Machine Grey 69x28x143 cm Ironimage 4 of 2-Tier Storage Rack over Washing Machine Grey 69x28x143 cm Ironimage 5 of 2-Tier Storage Rack over Washing Machine Grey 69x28x143 cm Iron

2-Tier Storage Rack over Washing Machine Grey 69x28x143 cm Iron

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£29.99

£29.99/each

2-Tier Storage Rack over Washing Machine Grey 69x28x143 cm Iron
This 2-tier storage rack over washing machine is definitely a perfect solution to create extra storage spaces for an overcrowded bathroom or laundry room. Sturdy structure: The iron frames of the laundry room rack ensure sturdiness and stability. Space saver: The storage shelf utilises the unused space above the washing machine, creating multiple extra storage spaces where you can store detergent, washing powder, shampoo, bath gel, etc. Eye-catching design: Made of iron and non-woven fabric, the washing machine shelf features a simple yet stylish design, which can easily blend into your decor. Great organiser: It will easily help your overcrowded bathroom or laundry room to be neatly organised. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Iron, non-woven fabric (100% polyester) . Dimensions: 69 x 28 x 143 cm (L x W x H) . Tube diameter: 16 mm . Max. load capacity (total): 10 kg . Max. load capacity per shelf: 5 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here