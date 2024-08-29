3-Tier Storage Rack over Laundry Machine Black 69x28x169 cm

Our 3-tier storage rack over laundry machine is definitely a perfect solution to create multiple extra storage spaces for overcrowded bathroom or a laundry room. The storage shelf is made of a stainless steel frame and a few accessories, making it exceedingly durable and stable. The organiser utilises the unused space above the laundry machine, creating multiple extra storage spaces where you can store detergent, washing powder, shampoo, bath gel, etc. It allows you to easily and neatly organise your overcrowded bathroom or laundry room. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Stainless steel, plastic, non-woven fabric . Dimensions: 69 x 28 x 169 cm (L x W x H) . With 3 Tiers . Tube diameter: 16 mm . Assembly required: Yes . Max. load capacity (total): 5 kg . Max. load capacity per shelf: 2.5 kg . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here