Marketplace.
image 1 of Towel Racks 2 pcs Solid Teak Wood
image 1 of Towel Racks 2 pcs Solid Teak Woodimage 2 of Towel Racks 2 pcs Solid Teak Woodimage 3 of Towel Racks 2 pcs Solid Teak Woodimage 4 of Towel Racks 2 pcs Solid Teak Woodimage 5 of Towel Racks 2 pcs Solid Teak Wood

Towel Racks 2 pcs Solid Teak Wood

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£81.99

£81.99/each

Towel Racks 2 pcs Solid Teak Wood
This wooden towel rack will add a rustic look and make a practical addition to your bathroom. The towel rack is made of solid teak wood, making it durable and stable. The towel holder also features a top layer and provides ample space for placing towels or other bathroom supplies to help keep your bathroom clutter free. Important information - Material: Solid teak wood with a natural finish . Dimensions: 40 x 19 x 63 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 2 x Towel rack

View all Bathroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here