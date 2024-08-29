Towel Racks 2 pcs Solid Teak Wood

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This wooden towel rack will add a rustic look and make a practical addition to your bathroom. The towel rack is made of solid teak wood, making it durable and stable. The towel holder also features a top layer and provides ample space for placing towels or other bathroom supplies to help keep your bathroom clutter free. Important information - Material: Solid teak wood with a natural finish . Dimensions: 40 x 19 x 63 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 2 x Towel rack

