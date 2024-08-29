Towel Shelf Wall-mounted 60x25x20 cm Bamboo

Maximise the space in your bathroom while adding stylish looks with this towel shelf! Durable material: Bamboo is known for its flexibility and hardness. Bamboo furniture is a good option when you want sturdy furniture made from natural materials. In addition, the varnish treatment can prevent scratches on the bathroom towel holder and also waterproof the wood. Storage master: The towel rack, featuring a shelf and a bar, provides ample space for placing towels to help keep your bathroom clutter-free. Additionally, the rack allows wet towels to dry more quickly without the worry of odours. Slatted design: The slatted design of the bathroom towel rack prevents water accumulation, keeping the surface dry and preventing unnecessary rotting. Wall-mounted design: The towel holder can be wall-mounted. That way, you can maximise your floor space and keep the area clean. Good to know:Screws and plugs for inside the wall are not included. We advise to find and use screws and plugs suitable specifically for your walls. If you're not sure, you can consult with a professional. Please read and follow each step of the instructions. Important information - Material: Bamboo with transparent varnish . Dimensions: 60 x 25 x 20 cm (Lx W x H) . Max. loading capacity: 5 kg . Assembly required: Yes