Bicycle Stand for 2 Bikes Floor Freestanding Steel

Utilise this bicycle stand to safely and efficiently park your bikes, saving valuable space. Robust and long-lasting: This bicycle stand is made of steel with an electrostatically sprayed surface, making it robust, corrosion-resistant, long-lasting, and lightweight for easy movement. Stable structure: This bicycle stand provides stable support without requiring ground nails, securely holding your bikes in place to prevent tipping or falling. No-slip design: This bicycle stand has rubber side caps to protect against scratching the ground and for extra grip. Wide applications: This bicycle stand is perfect for multiple types of bikes and is suitable for indoor and outdoor use, including garages, warehouses, schools, shops, and more. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Steel . Overall dimensions: 61 x 54.5 x 57 cm (L x W x H) . Bicycle rack tube spacing: 6 cm . Bicycle and bicycle center spacing: 31 cm . Can hold up to 2 bikes . Mounting accessories included . No need for ground nail . Assembly required: Yes