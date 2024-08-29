Marketplace.
image 1 of Bicycle Stand for 2 Bikes Floor Freestanding Steel
image 1 of Bicycle Stand for 2 Bikes Floor Freestanding Steelimage 2 of Bicycle Stand for 2 Bikes Floor Freestanding Steelimage 3 of Bicycle Stand for 2 Bikes Floor Freestanding Steelimage 4 of Bicycle Stand for 2 Bikes Floor Freestanding Steelimage 5 of Bicycle Stand for 2 Bikes Floor Freestanding Steel

Bicycle Stand for 2 Bikes Floor Freestanding Steel

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£45.99

£45.99/each

Bicycle Stand for 2 Bikes Floor Freestanding Steel
Utilise this bicycle stand to safely and efficiently park your bikes, saving valuable space. Robust and long-lasting: This bicycle stand is made of steel with an electrostatically sprayed surface, making it robust, corrosion-resistant, long-lasting, and lightweight for easy movement. Stable structure: This bicycle stand provides stable support without requiring ground nails, securely holding your bikes in place to prevent tipping or falling. No-slip design: This bicycle stand has rubber side caps to protect against scratching the ground and for extra grip. Wide applications: This bicycle stand is perfect for multiple types of bikes and is suitable for indoor and outdoor use, including garages, warehouses, schools, shops, and more. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Steel . Overall dimensions: 61 x 54.5 x 57 cm (L x W x H) . Bicycle rack tube spacing: 6 cm . Bicycle and bicycle center spacing: 31 cm . Can hold up to 2 bikes . Mounting accessories included . No need for ground nail . Assembly required: Yes

View all Garden Buildings & Storage

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here