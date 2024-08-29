Towel Rack White 23x18x60 cm Solid Wood Pine

Maximise the space in your bathroom while adding stylish looks with this wooden towel rack! Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Space-saving design: The towel hanger fits easily and neatly into tight spaces and is perfect for small bathrooms. The wall-mounted design will help you free up floor space. Storage master: The wall towel rack, featuring a shelf, provides ample space for placing towels to help keep your bathroom clutter-free. Good to know:Screws and plugs for inside the wall are not included. We advise to find and use screws and plugs suitable specifically for your walls. If you're not sure, you can consult with a professional. Please read and follow each step of the instructions. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions: 23 x 18 x 60 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes