2-Tier Storage Rack over Laundry Machine Black 71x29.5x170.5 cm Iron

This 2-tier storage rack over laundry machine is definitely a perfect solution to create extra storage spaces for an overcrowded bathroom or laundry room. Sturdy structure: The iron frames of the laundry room rack ensure sturdiness and stability. Space saver: The storage shelf utilises the unused space above the washing machine, creating multiple extra storage spaces where you can store detergent, washing powder, shampoo, bath gel, etc. Flexible curtain: The non-woven curtain can be rolled up or drawn down to your liking. Eye-catching design: Made of iron and non-woven fabric, the washing machine shelf features a simple yet stylish design, which can easily blend into your decor. Great organiser: It will easily help your overcrowded bathroom or laundry room to be neatly organised. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Iron, non-woven fabric (100% polyester) . Dimensions: 71 x 29.5 x 170.5 cm (W x D x H) . Tube diameter: 16 mm . Max. load capacity (total): 10 kg . Max. load capacity per shelf: 5 kg . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here