Kleine Wolke Towel Rail Meo Silver

Would you like to hang your towels to dry without ruining your bathroom walls with any holes? Then this silver Meo towel rail made by Kleine Wolke with its unique holder is the perfect solution! The gluing system can be used universally for all the Kleine Wolke EVER and F!X products. The towel rack is simple, quick and clean to mount. The supplied glue also has a high load holding capacity on all bathroom surfaces. The Meo towel bar is made of brass. This is an alloy of copper and zinc, making it sturdy and an attractive finishing material. What could be more fun than decorating the relaxing bathroom space with these beautiful Kleine Wolke bathroom towel racks to give your bathroom a unique look! Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Brass . Dimensions: 60,5 x 7,1 x 3,5 cm (L x W x D) . For gluing or drilling . Simple, quick and clean installation: EVER + F!X . Residue-free removable . High load-bearing capacity . Applicable to many surfaces . Easy to mount . Delivery includes glue and screws