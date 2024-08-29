Marketplace.
image 1 of Kleine Wolke Towel Rail Meo Silver
image 1 of Kleine Wolke Towel Rail Meo Silverimage 2 of Kleine Wolke Towel Rail Meo Silverimage 3 of Kleine Wolke Towel Rail Meo Silverimage 4 of Kleine Wolke Towel Rail Meo Silverimage 5 of Kleine Wolke Towel Rail Meo Silver

Kleine Wolke Towel Rail Meo Silver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£85.99

£85.99/each

Kleine Wolke Towel Rail Meo Silver
Would you like to hang your towels to dry without ruining your bathroom walls with any holes? Then this silver Meo towel rail made by Kleine Wolke with its unique holder is the perfect solution! The gluing system can be used universally for all the Kleine Wolke EVER and F!X products. The towel rack is simple, quick and clean to mount. The supplied glue also has a high load holding capacity on all bathroom surfaces. The Meo towel bar is made of brass. This is an alloy of copper and zinc, making it sturdy and an attractive finishing material. What could be more fun than decorating the relaxing bathroom space with these beautiful Kleine Wolke bathroom towel racks to give your bathroom a unique look! Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Brass . Dimensions: 60,5 x 7,1 x 3,5 cm (L x W x D) . For gluing or drilling . Simple, quick and clean installation: EVER + F!X . Residue-free removable . High load-bearing capacity . Applicable to many surfaces . Easy to mount . Delivery includes glue and screws

View all Bathroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here