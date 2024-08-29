Towel Rack 60x20x20 cm Solid Wood Walnut

Maximise the space in your bathroom while adding a rustic look with this wooden towel rack! Solid walnut wood: Solid walnut wood is a dense and robust wood that is highly resistant to wear and tear, well known for its characteristic colour and attractive grain patterns. Storage master: The towel holder, featuring a shelf, provides ample space for placing towels and toiletries to help keep your bathroom clutter-free. Layered design: The layered design of the towel hanger allows you to separate dry and wet towels, and ensures good ventilation and cleanliness. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. Important information - Material: Solid walnut wood with an oil finish . Dimensions: 60 x 20 x 20 cm (L x W x H)