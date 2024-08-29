Bike Rack for 4 Bikes Black Steel

This steel bike rack provides a good solution for storing bicycles for families or small businesses. Durable material: Steel is an exceptionally hard and strong material. It offers sturdiness and stability. Practical design: The bike stand is designed to make all your bikes stand and hold on the floor organized. In this way, you will never see a mess in your garage. The floor parking design saves space for a limited place and protects your bike from scratch. Wide application: For the family, putting the bike parking rack in your garage or garden makes the home organized. For a small business, having it and using signage to direct bicyclists to the area you designate for bike parking is convenient and build a good corporate image. Anti-theft function: Screws and plugs are included in delivery so that this bicycle rack can be anchored to the ground then you could lock the bike and rack for anti-theft. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Galvanised steel . Dimensions: 103.5 x 33 x 26 cm (W x D x H) . Tire rack width: 6 cm . Can hold up to 4 bikes . Assembly required: Yes