Double Bicycle Bag for Pannier Rack Waterproof 35 L Black

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This double bicycle bag provides ample storage space to carry your belongings on longer cycling trips. This pannier bag is made of 600D polyester, waterproof, durable and easy to clean. There are reflective strips on both sides of the bag to improve visibility and safety at night. The bag also features a capacity of 35 L, so you have plenty of space to carry extra items with you. This storage bag can be easily mounted on bikes. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: 600D polyester . Dimensions: 35 x 16 x 31 cm (L x W x H) . Weight: 1.5 kg . Capacity: 35 L . With reflective stripes and handle . Waterproof . Assembly required: No

This double bicycle bag provides ample storage space to carry your belongings on longer cycling trips. This pannier bag is made of 600D polyester, waterproof, durable and easy to clean. There are reflective strips on both sides of the bag to improve visibility and safety at night. The bag also features a capacity of 35 L, so you have plenty of space to carry extra items with you. This storage bag can be easily mounted on bikes. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: 600D polyester . Dimensions: 35 x 16 x 31 cm (L x W x H) . Weight: 1.5 kg . Capacity: 35 L . With reflective stripes and handle . Waterproof . Assembly required: No

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.