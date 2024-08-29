Marketplace.
image 1 of Double Bicycle Bag for Pannier Rack Waterproof 35 L Black
image 1 of Double Bicycle Bag for Pannier Rack Waterproof 35 L Blackimage 2 of Double Bicycle Bag for Pannier Rack Waterproof 35 L Blackimage 3 of Double Bicycle Bag for Pannier Rack Waterproof 35 L Blackimage 4 of Double Bicycle Bag for Pannier Rack Waterproof 35 L Blackimage 5 of Double Bicycle Bag for Pannier Rack Waterproof 35 L Black

Double Bicycle Bag for Pannier Rack Waterproof 35 L Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£38.99

£38.99/each

Double Bicycle Bag for Pannier Rack Waterproof 35 L Black
This double bicycle bag provides ample storage space to carry your belongings on longer cycling trips. This pannier bag is made of 600D polyester, waterproof, durable and easy to clean. There are reflective strips on both sides of the bag to improve visibility and safety at night. The bag also features a capacity of 35 L, so you have plenty of space to carry extra items with you. This storage bag can be easily mounted on bikes. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: 600D polyester . Dimensions: 35 x 16 x 31 cm (L x W x H) . Weight: 1.5 kg . Capacity: 35 L . With reflective stripes and handle . Waterproof . Assembly required: No

View all Cycling & Scooters

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here