Bike Rack for 6 Bikes Galvanised Steel

This galvanised steel bike rack provides a good solution for storing bicycles for families or small businesses. Durable material: Steel is an exceptionally hard and strong material. It offers sturdiness and stability. Galvanisation provides better protection against corrosion and is useful for products that'll be used outdoors and in harsh environments. Practical design: The bike stand is designed to make all your bikes stand and hold on the floor organized. In this way, you will never see a mess in your garage. The floor parking design saves space for a limited place and protects your bike from scratch. Wide application: For the family, putting the bike parking rack in your garage or garden makes the home organized. For a small business, having it and using signage to direct bicyclists to the area you designate for bike parking is convenient and build a good corporate image. Anti-theft function: Screws and plugs are included in delivery so that this bicycle rack can be anchored to the ground then you could lock the bike and rack for anti-theft. Important information - Material: Galvanised steel . Dimensions: 163.5 x 33 x 26 cm (W x D x H) . Tire rack width: 6 cm . Can hold up to 6 bikes . Assembly required: Yes