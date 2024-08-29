Marketplace.
image 1 of Bathroom Solutions Standing Towel Rack 49.5x75 cm Metal Black
image 1 of Bathroom Solutions Standing Towel Rack 49.5x75 cm Metal Blackimage 2 of Bathroom Solutions Standing Towel Rack 49.5x75 cm Metal Blackimage 3 of Bathroom Solutions Standing Towel Rack 49.5x75 cm Metal Blackimage 4 of Bathroom Solutions Standing Towel Rack 49.5x75 cm Metal Blackimage 5 of Bathroom Solutions Standing Towel Rack 49.5x75 cm Metal Black

Bathroom Solutions Standing Towel Rack 49.5x75 cm Metal Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£31.99

£31.99/each

Bathroom Solutions Standing Towel Rack 49.5x75 cm Metal Black
This black metal towel rack from Bathroom Solutions is a perfect solution for hanging your towels to dry while keeping the interior of your bathroom stylish. The free-standing towel holder is made of powder-coated metal and has a sturdy base. It also features three water-resistant rods for hanging and drying your bath towels easily. The towel support is easy to move and to assemble. Add an industrial touch to your bathroom space with the Bathroom Solutions towel racks! Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated metal . Dimensions: 49,5 x 23,5 x 75 cm (W x D x H) . 3 rods . Sturdy . Water-resistant . Easy to assemble . Easy to move

View all Bathroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here