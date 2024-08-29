Bike Trailer Red and Black 30 kg

This bike trailer offers a comfortable and safe ride for children when out cycling. It is suitable for 1 to 2 kids with a combined maximum weight of 30 kg. Its 5-point safety harness system offers optimal security for your kids. The sturdy and durable trailer is made of heavy-duty steel. The all-weather canopy and mesh screen protect your kids from rain or sunshine, while two transparent side windows provide a great view of the road. This children's bicycle trailer has a quick release hitch for easy attachment to a bike. It features high-visibility colouring and wheel reflectors for maximum visibility. Two inner pockets provide ample storage space for food, toys and other necessities. This bike trailer can also be folded for easy storage and transport. A safety flag is also included in delivery for added visibility. Assembly is really easy. Important information - Colour: Red and black . Material: Oxford fabric + steel frame . Overall dimensions with drawbar: 137 x 77 x 87 cm (L x W x H) . Seating compartment dimensions: 62 x 72 x 61 cm (W x D x H) . Maximum load capacity: 30 kg . Suitable for 1 or 2 children . Lightweight construction . All-weather canopy & mesh screen . Transparent side windows . Bright colouring and wheel reflectors for high visibility . 5-point safety harness system . With two inner pockets . Foldable for easy storage or transport . Easy to assemble . A safety flag is also included . Warning: Not suitable for children under 18 months. . Fabric: Polyester: 100%