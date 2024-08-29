Bike Trailer Grey Oxford Fabric and Iron

This bike trailer is perfectly suited for all transport purposes by connecting it to your bicycle. Robust construction: This bike trailer has a sturdy construction that is made of powder-coated iron. Iron is a strong and hard material. It's a solid favourite in industrial and furniture construction. The powder coating on the surface of iron creates a protective layer against rust, corrosion, and wear. Durable material: This bicycle trailer is made from oxford fabric which is lightweight, water-resistant, and also resistant to damage and dirt. The yarn used for weaving makes the fabric durable and breathable. It is also naturally resistant to wrinkles. Safe riding: The bicycle cargo trailer has two large wheels that allow for smooth and superior tracking on various grounds, and the reflectors on the rear provide visibility in the dark, plus the flag can increase traffic safety. Wide applications: Easy to be attached to your bicycle, this bike cart can carry whatever you need to take with you, such as luggage, plants, tools, or groceries. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Oxford fabric, powder-coated iron . Overall dimensions: 135 x 68 x 38.5 cm (L x W x H) . Cabin dimensions: 80 x 55 x 20 cm (L x W x H) . Flag length: 139 cm . Maximum load capacity: 45 kg . Drawbar load capacity: 3-11 kg . Assembly required: Yes