Marketplace.
image 1 of Bike Trailer Black Oxford Fabric and Iron
image 1 of Bike Trailer Black Oxford Fabric and Ironimage 2 of Bike Trailer Black Oxford Fabric and Ironimage 3 of Bike Trailer Black Oxford Fabric and Ironimage 4 of Bike Trailer Black Oxford Fabric and Ironimage 5 of Bike Trailer Black Oxford Fabric and Iron

Bike Trailer Black Oxford Fabric and Iron

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£103.99

£103.99/each

Bike Trailer Black Oxford Fabric and Iron
This versatile and sturdy bike trailer will be ideal for transporting heavy goods thanks to its maximum load capacity of 45 kg. Sturdy material: Iron is a strong and hard material. It's a solid favourite in industrial and furniture construction. Made of iron, this bicycle cargo trailer is very sturdy and durable. Practical design: This bike cart with a maximum load capacity of 45 kg, is perfect for hauling heavy goods like luggage, plants, tools or groceries. Considerate design: The bike trailer has a tow bar that makes it easy to connect it to a bicycle. At the same time, a safety flag is included for extra visibility. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Oxford fabric, powder-coated iron . Overall dimensions: 135 x 68 x 37 cm (L x W x H) . Cabin dimensions: 80 x 55 x 20 cm (L x W x H) . Flag length: 139 cm . Maximum load capacity: 45 kg . Drawbar load capacity: 3-11 kg . Assembly required: Yes

View all Pushchairs & Baby Travel

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here