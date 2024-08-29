Bike Trailer Black and Blue 30 kg Iron

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This versatile and sturdy bike trailer will be ideal for transporting heavy goods thanks to its maximum load capacity of 30 kg. Sturdy material: Iron is a strong and hard material. It's a solid favourite in industrial and furniture construction. Made of iron, this bicycle cargo trailer is very sturdy and durable. Practical design: This bike cart with a maximum load capacity of 30 kg, is perfect for hauling heavy goods like luggage, plants, tools or groceries. Considerate design: The bike trailer has a tow bar that makes it easy to connect it to a bicycle. At the same time, a safety flag is included for extra visibility. Important information - Colour: Black and blue . Material: Iron, oxford fabric . Dimensions: 122 x 52.5 x 42.5 cm (L x W x H) . Cargo compartment dimensions: 62 x 40 x 30 cm (L x W x H) . Flag height: 161 cm . Wheels diameter: 29 cm . Maximum load capacity: 30 kg . Drawbar load capacity: 3-8 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bike trailer . 1 x Safety flag

This versatile and sturdy bike trailer will be ideal for transporting heavy goods thanks to its maximum load capacity of 30 kg. Sturdy material: Iron is a strong and hard material. It's a solid favourite in industrial and furniture construction. Made of iron, this bicycle cargo trailer is very sturdy and durable. Practical design: This bike cart with a maximum load capacity of 30 kg, is perfect for hauling heavy goods like luggage, plants, tools or groceries. Considerate design: The bike trailer has a tow bar that makes it easy to connect it to a bicycle. At the same time, a safety flag is included for extra visibility. Important information - Colour: Black and blue . Material: Iron, oxford fabric . Dimensions: 122 x 52.5 x 42.5 cm (L x W x H) . Cargo compartment dimensions: 62 x 40 x 30 cm (L x W x H) . Flag height: 161 cm . Wheels diameter: 29 cm . Maximum load capacity: 30 kg . Drawbar load capacity: 3-8 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bike trailer . 1 x Safety flag

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.