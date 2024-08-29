Bike Luggage Trailer with Bag Orange and Black

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This bike luggage trailer will be an ideal choice when you have a cycling adventure and need extra carrying capacity. This bike luggage trailer has a sturdy steel frame and a removable luggage bag that is made of oxford fabric, which makes it water resistant, durable and easy to maintain. The suitcase trailer can be easily attached to bikes with the included hitch. It is easy to assemble. Important information - Colour: Orange and black . Material: Oxford fabric + steel frame . Total size: 151 x 43 x 40 cm (L x W x H) . Main body size: 111 x 43 cm (L x W) . Wheel diameter: 38.5 cm . Maximum load capacity: 30 kg . With 2 wheel reflectors . Quick-release wheels . A safety flag is also included . Delivery includes a luggage trailer and a bag . Fabric: Polyester: 100%

This bike luggage trailer will be an ideal choice when you have a cycling adventure and need extra carrying capacity. This bike luggage trailer has a sturdy steel frame and a removable luggage bag that is made of oxford fabric, which makes it water resistant, durable and easy to maintain. The suitcase trailer can be easily attached to bikes with the included hitch. It is easy to assemble. Important information - Colour: Orange and black . Material: Oxford fabric + steel frame . Total size: 151 x 43 x 40 cm (L x W x H) . Main body size: 111 x 43 cm (L x W) . Wheel diameter: 38.5 cm . Maximum load capacity: 30 kg . With 2 wheel reflectors . Quick-release wheels . A safety flag is also included . Delivery includes a luggage trailer and a bag . Fabric: Polyester: 100%

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.