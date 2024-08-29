Garden Bench 109x48x91.5 cm Solid Wood Pine

This classic wooden garden bench is perfect for outdoor use and is designed to be the focal point of your garden, terrace or patio, etc. Solid pine wood: The garden seat is made of solid pine wood. Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Sturdy and stable frame: The wooden frame ensures sturdiness and stability. Practical backrest and armrests: The outdoor bench is designed with armrests and a backrest so that you can relax comfortably. Slatted seat: Fixed wooden slats of the park bench create space for water and anything else to run off to the floor, helping to keep the bench dry for sitting on. Wide applications: The patio bench with its simple and timeless design is suitable for placing on balconies, porches, gardens, patios, etc. Good to know:To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. Note:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Material: Solid pinewood (untreated) . Overall dimensions: 109 x 48 x 91.5 cm (W x D x H) . Seat depth: 44 cm . Seat height from the ground: 45 cm . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Cushion included: No