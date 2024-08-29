Garden Bench White 110x52x71 cm Polypropylene

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This garden bench is perfect for outdoor use and is designed to be the focal point of your garden, terrace, patio, etc. Stable and durable: Polypropylene is a versatile and durable material, appreciated for its stability, heat resistance, and easy cleaning. It is used in a wide range of applications, including household items and automotive parts. Comfortable seating experience: Featuring a backrest, the garden bench seat gives you the utmost comfort. Wide applications: The garden seat is perfect for any front porch, patio, backyard, lawn, garden, etc. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Polypropylene . Overall dimensions: 110 x 52 x 71 cm (L x W x H) . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 120 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Cushion included: No

