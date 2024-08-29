Garden Bench 228 cm Solid Teak Wood

With a stylish yet practical design, this outdoor wooden bench will take your outdoor living space to the next level! Constructed from extremely durable teak hard wood, this piece of teak furniture has been seasoned, kiln dried and then fine sanded to give a very smooth appearance. Teak wood is known for its exceptional strength and weather resistance, making it far more suitable for garden furniture than any other kind of wood. Teak wood is the perfect choice if you want to purchase a long lasting piece of garden furniture. A beautiful finish is applied to give the wood a warm colour. The garden bench has a refined look that will instantly blend into any garden or patio decor. It is also an ideal choice for relaxing moments in a romantic country house garden or near an idyllic garden pond. Note: In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solution. Storing: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Material: Fine sanded teak hard wood with waterbase finish . Dimensions: 228 x 62.5 x 90 cm (W x D x H) . Seat depth: 50 cm . Seat height from the ground: 45 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 67 cm . Assembly required: Yes . Cushion included: No