Storage Bench with Cushion Grey 115x51x52 cm Poly Rattan

This storage bench not only offers outdoor seating but is also perfect for keeping your outdoor furniture cushions, gardening supplies, pool towels, and other items organised and easily accessible. Durable material: PE rattan, also known as poly rattan, is a strong, low-maintenance synthetic material that looks like natural rattan. It's lightweight, easy to clean, and commonly used for outdoor furniture due to its durability and weather-resistant properties. Storage function with water-resistant bag: Each garden seat features storage space under the seat, complete with a water-resistant bag for storing cushions, toys, and other items. Comfortable seat experience: This outdoor furniture, complete with a thickly padded cushion, offers a comfortable seating experience. Safe and easy to open and close: The gas spring makes it easy to open the lid and keep it from slamming shut or trapping fingers. Removable and washable cover: These seat cushions feature removable covers for easy washing and maintenance. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Storage bench: . Colour: Grey . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 115 x 51 x 52 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 110 x 50 cm (W x D) . Seat height from the ground: 43 cm . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . UV-resistant . Assembly required: Yes . Cushion: . Colour: Dark grey . Cover material: Fabric (100% polyester) . Filling material: Foam . Dimensions: 110 x 50 x 5 cm (W x D x T) . Delivery contains: . 1 x Storage bench with a water-resistant bag . 1 x Seat cushion with removable and washable cover