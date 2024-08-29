Garden Bench with Table 2-Seater Honey Brown Solid Wood Pine

Enjoy romantic evenings on the garden bench with an integrated tea table for wine glasses, snacks or coffee. Solid pine wood: The garden bench with table is made of solid pine wood for sturdiness and stability. Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Comfortable seating experience: Featuring armrests and a backrest, the outdoor bench with table gives you the utmost comfort. Practical integrated table: The integrated table and lower shelf between the two seats are ideal for storing drinks, snacks, magazines and other items you want to keep within reach. Slatted design: The slatted design of the outdoor bench prevents water accumulation, keeping the seat dry and preventing unnecessary rotting. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: Honey brown . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions: 175 x 55 x 89 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size (per seat): 50 x 46.5 cm (W x D) . Table size: 52 x 44.5 cm (W x D) . Armrest height from the ground: 64 cm . Seat height from the ground: 42 cm . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Cushion included: No