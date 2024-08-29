Marketplace.
image 1 of Garden Bench Extendable White 212.5x40.5x45 cm Solid Wood Pine
image 1 of Garden Bench Extendable White 212.5x40.5x45 cm Solid Wood Pineimage 2 of Garden Bench Extendable White 212.5x40.5x45 cm Solid Wood Pineimage 3 of Garden Bench Extendable White 212.5x40.5x45 cm Solid Wood Pineimage 4 of Garden Bench Extendable White 212.5x40.5x45 cm Solid Wood Pineimage 5 of Garden Bench Extendable White 212.5x40.5x45 cm Solid Wood Pine

Garden Bench Extendable White 212.5x40.5x45 cm Solid Wood Pine

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£100.99

£100.99/each

Garden Bench Extendable White 212.5x40.5x45 cm Solid Wood Pine
This wooden garden bench is perfect for outdoor use and is designed to be the focal point of your garden, terrace or patio, etc. Solid pine wood: The garden bench seat is made of solid pine wood for sturdiness and stability. Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Extendable design: This patio bench has an extendable feature that allows you to adjust its length to suit your needs. Wide applications: The outdoor bench is perfect for any front porch, patio, backyard, lawn, garden, etc. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions (extendable): 212.5 x 40.5 x 45 cm (W x D x H) . Dimensions (not extendable): 113 x 40.5 x 45 cm (W x D x H) . Extendable design . Maximum load capacity: 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Cushion included: No

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here