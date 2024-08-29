Garden Bench Extendable White 212.5x40.5x45 cm Solid Wood Pine

This wooden garden bench is perfect for outdoor use and is designed to be the focal point of your garden, terrace or patio, etc. Solid pine wood: The garden bench seat is made of solid pine wood for sturdiness and stability. Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Extendable design: This patio bench has an extendable feature that allows you to adjust its length to suit your needs. Wide applications: The outdoor bench is perfect for any front porch, patio, backyard, lawn, garden, etc. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions (extendable): 212.5 x 40.5 x 45 cm (W x D x H) . Dimensions (not extendable): 113 x 40.5 x 45 cm (W x D x H) . Extendable design . Maximum load capacity: 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Cushion included: No