2-Seater Garden Bench 159.5x44x45 cm Solid Wood Pine

This classic wooden 2-seater garden bench is perfect for outdoor use and is designed to be the focal point of your garden, terrace or patio, etc. Solid pine wood: The garden seat is made of solid pine wood. Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Slatted design: The park bench designed with a slatted design looks simple and timeless. Wide applications: The patio bench is suitable to be placed on the balcony, porch, garden, patio, etc. Good to know:To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. Note:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Material: Solid pine wood (Untreated) . Dimensions: 159.5 x 44 x 45 cm (W x D x H) . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Cushion included: No