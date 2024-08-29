Batavia Bench 120 cm White Wash Solid Teak Wood

This comfortable and elegant Batavia bench will look simply stunning in the garden or on the patio. Constructed from extremely durable teak hard wood, this piece of teak furniture has been seasoned, kiln dried and then fine sanded to give a very smooth appearance. Teak wood is known for its exceptional strength and weather resistance, making it far more suitable for garden furniture than any other kind of wood. Teak wood is the perfect choice if you want to purchase a long lasting piece of garden furniture. Thanks to its finely sanded surface, this garden bench is weather resistant and easy to clean. It will add a touch of rustic charm to your garden and is very suitable for relaxing outdoors with your friends or family. Note: In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solution. Storing: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Material: Solid teak wood with white wash finish . Dimensions: 120 x 51.5 x 84 cm (W x D x H) . Seat depth: 51.5 cm . Seat height from the ground: 45 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 64 cm . Assembly required: Yes . Cushion included: No