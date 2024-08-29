Garden Bench Gabion Design 100x70x72 cm Solid Wood Pine

Create your own outdoor seating space with this garden bench! This garden bench will be a real eye-catcher in your outdoor living space. Solid pinewood: This top of the garden seat is made of solid pinewood for durability. Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. It has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Sturdy and stable base: This outdoor bench features a galvanised steel gabion basket base that is designed to be filled with rocks and gravels for additional beauty. The mesh grid of gabion basket is welded with transverse and longitudinal wires at every intersection for extra stability. Compact design: This garden bench seat is perfect for a limited space thanks to its narrow and compact design. Wide range of uses: This park bench is suitable for gardens, backyards, patio spaces, secret corner locations and more. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Board material: Solid pine wood (untreated) . Gabion basket material: Galvanised steel . Overall dimensions: 100 x 70 x 72 cm (W x D x H) . Gabion basket dimensions: 25 x 55 x 70 cm (W x D x H) . Max. load capacity: 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Cushion included: No