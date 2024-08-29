Garden Bench 114 cm Solid Teak Wood

With a stylish yet practical design, this garden bench will take your outdoor living space to the next level! Constructed from extremely durable teak hard wood, this piece of teak furniture has been seasoned, kiln dried and then fine sanded to give a very smooth appearance. Teak wood is known for its exceptional strength and weather resistance, making it far more suitable for garden furniture than any other kind of wood. Teak wood is the perfect choice if you want to purchase a long lasting piece of garden furniture. The outdoor bench is applied with beautiful finish to give the wood a warm colour. It features a refined look that can instantly blend into any garden or patio decor. Note: In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solution. Storing: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Material: Fine sanded teak hard wood with waterbase finish . Dimensions: 114 x 59 x 90 cm (W x D x H) . Seat depth: 43 cm . Seat height from the ground: 45 cm . Assembly required: Yes . Cushion included: No