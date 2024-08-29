Swing Bench 124 cm Black Steel

Take a load off in your any outdoor space on this classic metal swing bench. Swing function: You can hang the seat with included chains and then enjoy swaying on this hanging bench with a gentle breeze. Premium material: This bench seat is made of steel, weather-resistant and highly durable, making it perfectly suitable for daily outdoor use. Comfortable seating experience: The backrest and two armrests of this bench chair can provide good support. So you can enjoy the cool summer breeze under the open sky. Stylish look: The clean lines and elegant design will make this garden swing bench stand out in any garden, patio or balcony. Note:In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solution. Storing: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Steel . Dimensions: 124 x 117 x 168 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Cushion included: No