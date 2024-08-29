Garden Bench Honey Brown 80x44x45 cm Solid Wood Pine

This classic wooden garden bench is perfect for outdoor use and is designed to be the focal point of your garden, terrace or patio, etc. Solid pine wood: The garden seat is made of solid pine wood. Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Slatted design: The park bench designed with a slatted design looks simple and timeless. Wide applications: The patio bench is suitable to be placed on the balcony, porch, garden, patio, etc. Good to know:To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. Note:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: Honey brown . Material: Solid pine wood . Dimensions: 80 x 44 x 45 cm (W x D x H) . Maximum load capacity: 110 kg . Cushion included: No