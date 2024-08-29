Garden Bench Gabion Design 143x71x65.5 cm Solid Wood Douglas

Create your own outdoor seating space with this garden bench! This garden bench will be a real eye-catcher in your outdoor living space. Solid douglas wood: This top of the garden seat is made of solid douglas wood for durability. Douglas wood is also strong enough to work with minimum care, even under the influence of the weather. Sturdy and stable base: This outdoor bench features a galvanised steel gabion basket base that is designed to be filled with rocks and gravels for additional beauty. The mesh grid of gabion basket is welded with transverse and longitudinal wires at every intersection for extra stability. Compact design: This garden bench seat is perfect for a limited space thanks to its narrow and compact design. Wide range of uses: This park bench is suitable for gardens, backyards, patio spaces, secret corner locations and more. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Board material: Solid douglas wood (untreated) . Gabion basket material: Galvanised steel . Overall dimensions: 143 x 71 x 65.5 cm (W x D x H) . Armrest dimensions: 20 x 71 x 65.5 cm (W x D x H) . Back size: 100 x 10 cm (L x T) . Seat height from the ground: 35 cm . Max. load capacity: 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Cushion included: No