Hanging Egg Chair with Stand Anthracite Steel

Sit back and enjoy a relaxing time in your living space with this fascinating hanging egg chair. Robust and stable: The hammock chair's frame is made of steel. Steel frame is impressed by its strength, durability, and resistance to corrosion, making it an ideal choice for various applications, including furniture manufacturing and construction. Swing design: You can rock back and forth gently on this garden egg chair to relax during your leisure time. Comfortable seating: The thick-padded and removable cushion of the swing egg chair provides the ultimate seating comfort. Removable and washable cover: This cushion features removable cover for easy washing and maintenance. Stylish design: This chic egg chair with 3 belts features clean, simple lines, and a minimalistic look that adds a timeless modern style to your current decor. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Hanging egg chair: . Colour: Anthracite, black . Material: Steel, polypropylene . Overall dimensions: 104 x 100 x 197 cm (L x W x H) . Basket dimensions: 86 x 50 x 107 cm (W x D x H) . Maximum load capacity: 150 kg . Cushion: . Cushion colour: Anthracite . Cushion cover material: Fabric (100% polyester) . Cushion filling material: PP cotton . Seat cushion dimensions: 105 x 78 x 12 cm (L x W x T) . Assembly required: Yes