Hanging Egg Chair with Stand Anthracite Fabric and Steel

Sit back and enjoy a relaxing time in your living space with this fascinating hanging egg chair. Soft and durable: Fabric features a simple and clean look while remaining breathable and long-lasting. Robust and stable frame: The hammock chair's frame is made of steel. Steel frame is impressed by its strength, durability, and resistance to corrosion, making it an ideal choice for various applications, including furniture manufacturing and construction. Swing design: You can rock back and forth gently on this garden egg chair to relax during your leisure time. Comfortable seating: The thick-padded and removable cushion of the swing egg chair provides the ultimate seating comfort. Removable and washable cover: This cushion features removable covers for easy washing and maintenance. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Hanging egg chair: . Colour: Anthracite . Material: Steel, fabric (100% polyester) . Overall dimensions: 104 x 100 x 193 cm (L x W x H) . Basket dimensions: 91 x 49 x 109 cm (W x D x H) . Maximum load capacity: 150 kg . Cushion: . Cushion colour: Anthracite . Cushion cover material: Fabric (100% polyester) . Cushion filling material: PP cotton . Seat cushion dimensions: 118 x 50 x 15 cm (L x W x T) . Back cushion dimensions: 50 x 47 x 15 cm (L x W x T) . Assembly required: Yes