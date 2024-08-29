Garden Footstool 120x80 cm Impregnated Wood Pine

This wooden garden footstool with slatted design will make a great addition to your garden, patio, or terrace for enjoying a cosy time with your family or friends. Impregnated wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Impregnation is a preservation process that is carried out by using autoclaves. The pressure-treatment increases resistance to decay and weather. Sturdy and stable frame: The wooden frame makes the outdoor footstool sturdy and stable for daily outdoor use. Versatile usage: This outdoor ottoman can not only be used to sit or relax your feet, but it can also be used as a coffee table to hold your placed drinks, food, and other decorations. Modular design: The garden ottoman is flexible and easy to move around. You can combine it with other modular segments available in the drop-down menu to create your own personal garden lounge set configurations! Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Material: Vacuum pressure impregnated pinewood . Dimensions: 120 x 84 x 30 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 120 x 80 cm (W x D) . Maximum load capacity: 110 kg . Delivery does not include the cushion . Assembly required: Yes