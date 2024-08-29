Garden Footstools with Cushions 2pcs Grey Solid Wood Pine

These wooden garden footstools, standing out with the slatted design and soft cushions, will make a great addition to your garden, patio, or terrace for enjoying a cosy time with your family or friends. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Sturdy and stable frame: The wooden frames make the footstool sturdy and stable for daily outdoor use. Soft cushion: The thickly padded seat cushion of the footrest adds the utmost comfort. Modular design: The outdoor footstool is flexible and easy to move around. You can combine it with other modular segments in the webshop to create your own personal garden lounge set configurations! Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Garden footstool: . Colour: Grey . Material: Solid pinewood . Slat material: Plywood . Dimensions (each): 62 x 62 x 32 cm (L x W x H) . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Cushion: . Colour: Black . Cover material: Oxford fabric . Filling material: PP cotton . Seat cushion dimensions: 60 x 60 x 12 cm (L x W x T) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 2 x Garden footstool . 2 x Seat cushion