Garden Corner Sofa Solid Wood Pine

This wooden garden corner sofa with slatted design will make a great addition to your garden, patio, or terrace for enjoying a cosy time with your family or friends. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Sturdy and stable frame: The wooden frame makes the garden sofa sturdy and stable for daily outdoor use. Comfortable seat experience: The backrest adds extra seating comfort for the outdoor sofa. Modular design: The sectional sofa is flexible and easy to move around. You can combine it with other modular segments available in the drop-down menu to create your own personal garden lounge set configurations! Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Material: Solid pinewood (untreated) . Dimensions: 61 x 61 x 62 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 60 x 60 cm (W x D) . Maximum load capacity: 110 kg . Delivery does not include the cushion . Assembly required: Yes