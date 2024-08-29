Garden Footstool Solid Wood Douglas

This wooden garden footstool, standing out with the slatted design, will make a great addition to your garden, patio, or terrace for enjoying a cosy time with your family or friends. Solid douglas wood: Solid douglas wood is a highly durable wood that works well for outdoors. Douglas wood is also strong enough to work with minimum care, even under the influence of the weather. Sturdy and stable frame: The wooden frame makes the footstool sturdy and stable for daily outdoor use. Versatile usage: The garden footstool can not only be used to sit or relax your feet, but it can also be used as a coffee table to hold your drinks, food, and other decorations. Modular design: The outdoor footstool is flexible and easy to move around. You can combine it with other modular segments in our shop to create your own personal garden lounge set configurations! Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Material: Solid douglas wood (untreated) . Slat material: Plywood . Dimensions: 57.5 x 57.5 x 30 cm (W x D x H) . Maximum load capacity: 110 kg . Delivery does not include the cushion . Assembly required: Yes