Garden Footstool White Solid Wood Pine

This wooden garden footstool will make a great addition to your garden, terrace, or patio for chatting with family and friends or just enjoying the weather. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Made of solid pine wood, this outdoor footstool is durable and stable. Versatile usage: This outdoor ottoman can not only be used to sit or relax your feet, but it can also be used as a coffee table to hold your placed drinks, food, and other decorations. Slatted design: The slatted design of the garden ottoman effectively prevents water from pooling, ensuring that the seat remains dry and free from potential rot. Modular design: This patio ottoman features a modular design, making it completely flexible and easy to move around to suit any setting. You can combine it with other modular segments available in the drop-down menu to create your own personal garden lounge set configurations! Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Solid pine wood . Dimensions: 63.5 x 63.5 x 38 cm (W x D x H) . Seat size: 63.5 x 63.5 cm (W x D) . Maximum load capacity: 130 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Cushion included: No