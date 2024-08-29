Storage Tent Grey Waterproof

This storage tent is the perfect accessory for family camping trips to keep your tent tidy and free from clutter. All-round waterproof design: This camping tent, made from polyester with a PU coating, is waterproof and wind resistant. Ample storage space: The storage organiser provides ample storage for clothes, shoes, accessories, and more. Easy setup and takedown: Setting up and taking down the tent is a breeze thanks to the highly flexible and lightweight fibreglass poles and the convenient pin-and-ring connection system. Easy access: The zippered door allows for easy access. You can roll it up and secure it with the door toggles. It also promotes airflow and provides ample natural light. Lightweight and portable: The foldable and lightweight design allows you to easily pack the tent and store it in the included carry bag for easy transport. Warning:Keep all flame and heat sources away from this product fabric. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: 185T polyester with PU coating . Inner tent dimensions: 200 x 79 x 150 cm (L x W x H) . External tent dimensions: 220 x 79 x 155 cm (L x W x H) . Packing dimensions: 59 x 14 x 14 cm (L x W x H) . Tent type: Storage tent . Weight: 3.4 kg . With double zippered access . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Tent . 1 x Carry bag