Beach Tent 2-Person Azure Blue Quick Release Waterproof

This beach tent offers you and your friends a cosy shelter in the hot summer or use it as a shade over the sandpit and paddling pool. Waterproof: This camping tent, made from polyester with a PU coating, is waterproof and wind resistant. Quick-release system: Set up the tent effortlessly with the quick-release system! Lay the tent down, extend the pre-assembled poles until they lock into place, and you're all set!Opened door: The fully open door allows you to enjoy the beautiful beach scenery with your family or entertain the children freely on a delightful summer afternoon. Lightweight and portable: The foldable and lightweight design allows you to easily pack the tent and store it in the included carry bag for easy transport. Stable and safe: Secure your tent firmly to the ground with the stakes and guy ropes provided to ensure stability and safety. Warning:Keep all flame and heat sources away from this product fabric. Important information - Colour: Azure blue . Material: 190T Polyester with PU coating . Overall dimensions: 207 x 148 x 127 cm (L x W x H) . Packing dimensions: 68 x 12 x 12 cm (L x W x H) . Sleeping capacity: 2 persons . Weight: 2 kg . Tent type: Beach tent . Number of window: 1 . Quick-release system . With sand bags for enhanced stability . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Tent . 1 x Carry bag