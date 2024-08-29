Camping Tent Dome 2-Person Green Waterproof

This camping tent with a modern look protects you from the unpleasant weather and provides a comfortable place for anywhere adventures. All-round waterproof design: This camping tent, made from polyester with a PU coating, is waterproof and wind resistant. The taped seams effectively prevent rainwater infiltration, while the heavy-duty ground sheet helps maintain a dry and comfortable interior. Easy setup and takedown: Setting up and taking down the tent is a breeze thanks to the highly flexible and lightweight fibreglass poles and the convenient pin-and-ring connection system. Easy access: The zippered door allows for easy access. You can roll it up and secure it with the door toggles. It also promotes airflow and provides ample natural light. Convenient electrical cord access: The E-Port allows you to easily connect an extension cord from an external power source to your tent. Lightweight and portable: The foldable and lightweight design allows you to easily pack the tent and store it in the included carry bag for easy transport. Warning:Keep all flame and heat sources away from this product fabric. Important information - Colour: Green . Material: 185T Polyester with PU coating . Overall dimensions: 215 x 150 x 127 cm (L x W x H) . Packing dimensions: 59.5 x 12.5 x 12.5 cm (L x W x H) . Sleeping capacity: 2 persons . Weight: 3.1 kg . Tent type: Camping tent, dome tent . Shape: Dome . Number of bedrooms: 1 . Number of doors: 1 . Number of windows: 1 . With double zippered access . With E-port . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Tent . 1 x Carry bag