Camping Tent Tunnel 2-Person White Blackout Fabric Waterproof

This camping tent with a modern look protects you from the unpleasant weather and provides a comfortable place for anywhere adventures. All-round waterproof design: This camping tent, made from polyester with a PU coating, is waterproof and wind resistant. The taped seams effectively prevent rainwater infiltration, while the heavy-duty ground sheet helps maintain a dry and comfortable interior. White blackout fabric: The specially designed tent fabric blocks out 99% daylight, ensuring a cooler and more comfortable sleep environment. Say goodbye to early morning sunlight disturbances and enjoy a restful night's sleep. Detachable rainfly: The detachable rainfly can be attached to the tent's top for weather protection and privacy. Convenient electrical cord access: The E-Port allows you to easily connect an extension cord from an external power source to your tent. Good ventilation: This camping tent features an air vent to maintain a fresh and cool interior. Easy access: The zippered door allows for easy access. You can roll it up and secure it with the door toggles. It also promotes airflow and provides ample natural light. Warning:Keep all flame and heat sources away from this product fabric. Important information - Colour: White blackout . Tent material: 185T polyester with PU coating . Mesh material: 68D polyester . Floor material: PE . Inner tent dimensions: 205 x 120 x 96 cm (L x W x H) . External tent dimensions: 360 x 135 x 105 cm (L x W x H) . Packing dimensions: 46.5 x 14 x 14 cm (L x W x H)Sleeping capacity: 2 persons . Tent type: Camping tent, tunnel tent . Weight: 3.4 kg . Shape: Tunnel . Number of doors: 1 . With double zippered access . With an E-port . With removable fly . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Tent . 1 x Tent rainfly . 1 x Carry bag