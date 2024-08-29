Beach Tent Azure Blue 274x178x170/148 cm 185T Polyester

This beach tent offers you and your friends a cosy shelter in the hot summer or use it as a shade over the sandpit and paddling pool. Waterproof: This camping tent, made from polyester with a PU coating, is waterproof and wind resistant. Sandbags and pegs for added stability: The beach tent has a sandbag in each corner for enhanced stability. Extra pegs are also provided to secure the tent and prevent it from being blown away. Stay cool with maximum airflow: This tent features mesh sidewalls, providing good ventilation to keep the interior cool and comfortable. The fully open door allows you to enjoy the beautiful beach scenery with your family or entertain the children freely on a delightful summer afternoon. Easy setup and takedown: Setting up and taking down the tent is a breeze thanks to the highly flexible and lightweight fibreglass poles and the convenient pin-and-ring connection system. Lightweight and portable: The foldable and lightweight design allows you to easily pack the tent and store it in the included carry bag for easy transport. Warning:Keep all flame and heat sources away from this product fabric. Important information - Colour: Azure blue . Tent material: 185T Polyester with PU coating . Mesh material: 68D Polyester . Tent dimensions: 274 x 178 x 170/148 cm (L x W x H) . Packing dimensions: 53.5 x 10.5 x 10.5 cm (L x W x H) . Weight: 2.9 kg . Tent type: Beach tent . With double zippered access . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Tent . 1 x Carry bag