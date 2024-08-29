Family Tent with Porch 6-Person Grey and Orange Waterproof

This family tent with a modern look protects you from the unpleasant weather and provides a comfortable place for anywhere adventures. All-round waterproof design: This camping tent, made from polyester with a PU coating, is waterproof and wind resistant. The taped seams effectively prevent rainwater infiltration, while the heavy-duty ground sheet helps maintain a dry and comfortable interior. Detachable rainfly: The detachable rainfly can be attached to the tent's top for weather protection and privacy. Porch for extra space: This camping tent features a convenient vestibule. You can use it for storing baggage or equipment, as a spot for resting, or even for cooking. Good ventilation & mosquito protection: The mesh walls not only offer excellent ventilation but also effectively keep insects at bay, ensuring a comfortable and bug-free experience for users. Lightweight and portable: The foldable and lightweight design allows you to easily pack the tent and store it in the included carry bag for easy transport. Warning:Keep all flame and heat sources away from this product fabric. Important information - Colour: Grey and orange . Material: 185T Polyester with PU coating . Overall dimensions: 305 x 400 x 205 cm (L x W x H) . Packing dimensions: 63 x 22 x 22 cm (L x W x H) . Sleeping capacity: 6 persons . Weight: 10.5 kg . Tent type: Family tent . Shape: Cabin . Number of bedroom: 1 . Number of porch: 1 . Number of door: 2 . Number of window: 3 . With double zippered access . With removable fly . With E-port . With gear loft . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Tent . 1 x Tent rainfly . 1 x Carry bag